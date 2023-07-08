P.M. Urges OIC to Formulate Strategy on Combating Rising Islamophobia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha to use the Muslim body’s platform to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to counter rising incidents of Islamophobia globally.

In a telephone conversation, the premier said the OIC’s strategy should raise global awareness about its perspective on such incidents and build legal and political deterrence against anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia. Referring to the recurring incidents of public burning of the holy Quran, he conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of these willful and provocative acts, stressing they had hurt sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

Sharif also stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, Holy Scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest. While appreciating the OIC secretary-general’s role in articulating the Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about these Islamophobic trends and incidents., he welcomed the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue. However, he underscored, the OIC must also raise the issue with the U.N. secretary-general and at other relevant forums and bodies within the U.N. system.

The OIC secretary-general, per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the holy Quran. He reaffirmed the OIC’s firm commitment to tackle Islamophobia and lauded Pakistan’s leading role in OIC deliberations in general, and on this issue in particular.

Pakistan marked July 7 (Friday) as Quran Sanctity Day, with thousands of people nationwide staging demonstrations to protest the desecration of the holy Quran in Stockholm on the first day of Eidul Azha. The protests included the participation of all major political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as well as religious organizations and the general public.