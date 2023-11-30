PMLN Supports MQM’s Bid for Local Government Reforms

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Wednesday vowed to jointly work to secure the maximum number of seats from Sindh in the upcoming general elections to enable them to grant constitutional cover to the country’s local governments.

Addressing media after a delegation-level meeting in Islamabad, representatives of both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening local governments to make them independent of provincial governments. PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the local government system was essential to include youth in the democratic process and train them in governance. “We will pass a constitutional amendment through the next Parliament, ensuring that local governments do not rely on the mercy of provincial governments and have constitutional cover,” he said.

Similarly, MQMP leader Farooq Sattar said their delegation had given a draft bill to strengthen local governments to their PMLN counterparts. “PMLN is completely satisfied with the gist of the bill,” he said, adding the party would present the draft bill to other political parties in the coming day to build consensus on enacting it.

“We [PMLN and MQMP] will work together to secure as many seats [of the National Assembly] as possible from Sindh, the stronghold of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP),” said Iqbal, adding the meeting had also discussed the upcoming general elections and efforts required to eliminate rampant inflation and unemployment, and ensure rule of law.

The PMLN’s delegation comprised Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Bashir Memon, while the MQMP team consisted of Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haq, and Mustafa Kamal.

According to the draft constitutional amendment, which the MQMP unveiled earlier this week, calls for local government elections to be a prerequisite for general elections. It also seeks the disbursement of 70 percent of the funds determined through the National Finance Commission for any province for local governments. Similarly, it calls for powers and authorities of various provincial government departments to be shifted to local governments, including urban planning, education, health, infrastructure, environmental protection, agriculture, and taxation.