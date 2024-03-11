PTI Demands Restoration of Social Media Sites in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Monday demanded the restoration of all social media services in the country, lamenting such platforms were still being blocked.

Ayub was referring to X, formerly Twitter, which has remained sporadically accessible in Pakistan since Feb. 17, with people—including government ministers—resorting to using VPNs to access it. The government has failed to address the issue, with former interim information minister Murtaza Solangi claiming the caretakers had no involvement in the restricted access.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ayub claimed the social media ban was indicative of the “fascist government” having no idea of governance. “This fascist government has completely lost its mind. Different social media platforms like Facebook, X, and Instagram are being blocked and their speed has also been slowed,” he claimed, though there has been no blockage of either Facebook or Instagram.

The social media ban, he claimed, was aimed at denying “right and fast information” to the public, though large segments of society agree that fake news and disinformation is rampant on social media platforms in Pakistan. “We strongly condemn this as Pakistan cannot develop without social media and we demand to restore these sites without any obstruction and blockage,” said Ayub.

During his press conference, the PTI leader also reiterated his party’s allegations of electoral rigging. Singling out Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he accused her of using the Punjab police to register terror cases against party workers staging “peaceful” demonstrations a day earlier. “PTI has always been a peaceful party and will remain one,” he added.

Referring to a letter, seeking no further bailouts with an audit of the 2024 general elections, penned by the PTI to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ayub said party founder Imran Khan had made clear to the global lender that he would only support the ongoing Standby Arrangement if elections were held on time and as per law and Constitution. However, he claimed, “illegal governments” did not abide by the Constitution, adding such elements were guilty of violating Article 6.

Ayub claimed the incumbent government did not have the ability or “guts” to bring about required economic reforms, adding the PTI feared it would “misuse” any IMF loan.