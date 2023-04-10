Punjab Police Launch ‘Grand Operation’ against Gangsters in Rahim Yar Khan

Punjab Police on Sunday launched a “grand operation” targeting robbers and kidnappers in the katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan, killing one alleged gangster while injuring six others. One policeman was also injured during the day’s clashes, according to a statement issued by the police.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said the “grand operation” was the extension of an intelligence-based operation against outlaws that had been in progress for several months owing to a worrying rise in kidnap-for-ransom cases. He said the “grand operation” had been launched in response to reports from the Counter-Terrorism Department, as well as the country’s premiere intelligence agency. “We are treating facilitators based in the riverbed as terrorists and have warned them against giving shelters to the outlaws,” he said.

Anwar said that the office of the CTD chief was being shifted to Rahim Yar Khan until the operation had been completed, adding that a “very strict operation” was necessary to maintain law and order and clear the area of criminals. He said a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) had stressed on eradicating all forms of terrorism, adding that all resources would be provided to police to achieve their objectives.

Explaining the timing of the operation, he noted that the area was often inundated during the monsoon season and it was ideal to establish/restore checkposts before the rains started. He also acknowledged that the government needed to work toward mainstreaming the katcha residents by opening schools, dispensaries and building roads along the river to stop the misuse of the territory.

Separately, a press release issued by the Regional Police Officer of Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed identified the deceased suspect as Mustafa, saying he was killed during an exchange of fire. The statement claimed 11,000 police personnel drawn from various areas had participated in Sunday’s operation, adding this included 5,000 personnel from the Punjab Constabulary and 2,000 from Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur.