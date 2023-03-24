Ruling Coalition Ready for Dialogue with PTI: Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said the ruling coalition is willing to conduct dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—but stressed that this will require party chief Imran Khan to show a willingness to reduce tensions.

“Imran Khan should send two people from his side while two people from the coalition government will sit together to discuss things,” he told a press conference, regretting that the PTI had not facilitate dialogue during its four years in government and this process was continuing now. Emphasizing that the country was currently in the midst of serious economic and security challenges as well as political tensions, he said the only solution was unanimity of all stakeholders, particularly political parties. If the democratic process is not followed, he warned, it could pave the way for an “undemocratic third option”—a reference to military rule.

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s postponing of elections in Punjab, he said this was a “correct” decision, as simultaneous polls nationwide were the only viable option to restore political and economic stability in the country. Referring to Article 254 of the Constitution, he said it provided for delays to any act or thing required by the Constitution by noting that a delay did not render the act invalid. He also said that a digital census was currently underway in the country and it would cause many problems if half the country proceeded to polls under old delimitations while the remaining half had new ones.

“We should not forget that the country is also facing security challenges on multiple fronts and holding elections requires the massive deployment of law enforcement agencies, which is not possible at this point in time,” he added.

The PTI, in recent days, has expressed willingness to talk with the ruling coalition but stressed that it would have to be on a single-point agenda of elections. Party leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has also urged the government to convene a multi-party conference. However, the government maintains that talks cannot come with any preconditions.