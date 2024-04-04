Zardari Resolves to Deal with ‘Disruptive Elements’ with Iron Hand

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held his maiden meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir, voicing grave concern over “baseless and unsubstantiated” allegations leveled against the armed forces by a specific political party and a few of its individuals.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat, the president lamented such allegations were aimed at accruing narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with an iron hand.

Acknowledging the exemplary role of the armed forces, Zardari affirmed the Army’s contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. The statement said Gen. Munir called on Zardari at the presidency and extended felicitations on his appointment as the President of Pakistan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He also conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure of Zardari in the presidency.

The statement said the Army chief apprised the president about ongoing operations of the Pakistan Army against terrorism and highlighted troops’ operational preparedness against conventional threats. Gen. Munir also informed the president about the Army’s contributions toward development initiatives, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Commending the Army’s efforts for social uplift of affected areas, Zardari said these underscored the military’s unwavering commitment to national progress. He also emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

Paying homage to martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, the president emphasized their blood would forever symbolize the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation. He also reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan, the statement added.