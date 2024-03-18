Imran Khan Directs KP C.M. to Continue Federal Engagement for Province’s Rights

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday instructed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to continue talks with the federal government at all available forums, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), to secure the rights of the province, as well as cooperate with security agencies on law and order matters.

In a statement issued after a meeting between Gandapur and Khan at Adiala Jail, KP government spokesperson Mohammad Saif said the two leaders had discussed various matters related to an upcoming SIFC meeting, the Senate elections, law and order situation, and other political matters. He said the chief minister had also briefed the party founder on his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the week.

On security in KP, said Saif, Khan had directed the chief minister “to continue cooperating with security agencies on security-related matters.” He said Gandapur had also briefed Khan on the restoration of the Sehat Card and the Ramzan package provided by the provincial government.

According to the spokesperson, the PTI founder approved the party’s candidates for the upcoming Senate elections from KP.