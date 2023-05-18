Imran Khan Reiterates Claims of ‘Unknown Miscreants’ Attacking State Assets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed he possessed evidence of some “unknown armed persons” infiltrating his party’s demonstrations to instigate violence and attack state property.

In a seeming ‘U-turn’ from his earlier accusations of “agencies men” ransacking public and private properties during his party’s riots of May 9 following his arrest in a corruption case, he suggested that the provincial and federal government were to blame for the unrest. Questioning why the caretaker Punjab government had not defended the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house and other state assets in the building, he lamented that 25 PTI workers had been killed, 700 injured, and over 7,500 arrested nationwide thus far. Warning that this could provoke a “big backlash,” he alleged this would prove harmful to the country.

“With the available evidence, the PTI is approaching the Lahore High Court for the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the facts that led to the arson attack on the Jinnah House [Corps Commanders’ house] and other state buildings,” he said, adding that the Punjab inspector general of police should be the first one investigated to determine why no police had prevented demonstrators from marching from Liberty Chowk to Jinnah House.

Referring to the riots that have triggered a crackdown against the PTI, Khan reiterated it was a “conspiracy” of the federal and Punjab governments. Claiming it had been aimed at allowing the government to assume the role of judge, jury and executioner, he alleged the ultimate aim was to declare the PTI a “terrorist” party. “It is time for the powers-that-be to sensibly rethink otherwise the country might face an East Pakistan-like situation,” he threatened, referring to the war that resulted in the formation of an independent Bangladesh. He also cited a survey—issued by a questionable organization—claiming 70 percent of Pakistan’s population supported the PTI.

“The [ruling alliance] PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country’s Constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth,” he claimed in a speech from his Zaman Park residence via video-link. “I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading toward an imminent disaster,” he warned, per routine, as he has issued similar claims repeatedly since being ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence last year.

Maintaining that the only solution to the prevailing political instability was general elections, he “appealed” to the powers-that-be to allow elections to happen to “save the country.” He also sought to defend himself against a growing perception of the PTI being “against the Army” by claiming he had defended the Army throughout his political career, even on international media. “When I reprimand the Army, it is like I am criticizing my kids,” said the PTI leader. “I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions’ internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former Army chief was conspiring against me,” he claimed, alleging the incumbent Army chief was being “misled” about him de-notifying him if voted to power.

On the caretaker Punjab government’s claims that 30-40 “terrorists” were in hiding at Zaman Park, Khan said he would welcome a search of his residence if police came with a warrant, as the presence of militants also threatened his own life. “But don’t make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country’s largest political party,” he said, warning of a “reaction” if it were to happen.

The PTI leader’s address came as reports emerged of the Punjab police blockading roads leading to his residence, triggering rumors of his impending arrest. In a posting on Twitter, he claimed this would be his “last tweet” before his next arrest—which did not materialize. In a subsequent media interaction, the provincial government’s information minister said there were no plans for any ingress into Zaman Park before an earlier announced 24-hour deadline to “hand over terrorists” had lapsed.