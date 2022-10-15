LLF Founder appointed Chairperson of Lahore Arts Council Board

The Government of Punjab has appointed Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) Founder and CEO Razi Ahmed as chairperson of the Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors for a period of three years.

According to a statement issued by the provincial information ministry, Ahmed will head an 18-member board comprising 6 official and 11 non-official members. In addition to the LLF CEO, the Punjab government has also appointed as non-official members Naela Amir of the Punjab University’s College of Arts Design; former principal of the National College of Arts Salima Hashmi; Qudsia Raheem of the Lahore Biennale Foundation; artist Imran Qureshi; Samra Abbas; Nazish Attaullah; Ayesha Jatoi Saigal; Raza Ali Dada; former Alhamra Arts Council executive director Muhammad Ali Baloch; Shahid Nadeem of the Ajoka Theater; and Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Investment President Mian Nauman Kabir.

Congratulating the newly appointed members to the Board of Governors, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Ahmed’s contributions to arts and culture were exemplary. The LLF CEO’s appointment as the chairperson of the Board is a positive development, he added.