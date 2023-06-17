P.M. Sharif Vows to Return PMLN Leadership to Nawaz at his Return

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on Friday re-elected as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the next four years, with him vowing that this was “temporary,” as the post will revert to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country.

“Nawaz Sharif will return from abroad to lead the country to progress and prosperity after becoming prime minister for the fourth time,” he said to a gathering of the PMLN’s general council after the intra-party elections in Islamabad. In addition to Sharif, Maryam Nawaz was elected the senior vice president and chief organizer; Ahsan Iqbal the general secretary; Attaullah Tarar the deputy general secretary; and Marriyum Aurangzeb the information secretary. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was elected the president of overseas and international affairs.

The PMLN’s intra-party polls had reportedly been due last year in March but the date was extended at the party’s request. Under the Election Act, 2017, a party cannot obtain or retain its electoral symbol if it does not meet the legal requirement of conducting intra-party elections every four years. During his address, Sharif claimed that he had intentionally the process because he had hoped for Nawaz to return to the country and retake leadership of the party before the vote. “The Election Commission’s sword was hanging, which is why this meeting was held,” he added.

Describing Nawaz as the “builder” of modern Pakistan, he recalled that the country had overcome an energy crisis, constructed new infrastructure and developed vital sectors of the economy such as agriculture and industry during his elder brother’s third tenure as prime minister.

The prime minister also came out strongly in support of the finance minister, saying he was working night and day to the cost of his own health to steer the country out of its prevailing economic crunch. “Those unduly criticizing Ishaq Dar have no place in the party,” he said, stressing that the government had met all prior conditions of the International Monetary Fund to revive a stalled bailout.

Sharif said the PMLN needed young leadership, and commended Maryam—his niece—for her hard work. “You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan,” he vowed. Reiterating that the PMLN had sacrificed its political capital for the sake of the country, he maintained that the government had provided relief in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24 by raising salaries and pensions. The nation will emerge from its crises stronger than ever, he added.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for spreading lies and fake propaganda to mislead the people, he stated that Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and had forcefully raised the issue at various international forums, including the United Nations.

Maryam Nawaz

The PMLN’s chief organizer also addressed the gathering ahead of the prime minister. She said party positions should not be given on the basis of relations or likes and dislikes, but capability and performance. “If nine years’ rule of Nawaz is excluded, nothing will be found except ruins in Pakistan,” she said, hailing her father’s leadership.

Referring to the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case, she recalled that Nawaz Sharif had never incited party workers to engage in acts of vandalism or burn houses when he was arrested. “Similarly, Nawaz Sharif has not taken any help from any foreigner after losing power, but always prioritized national interest over political interest,” she said, while criticizing Khan for seeking the support of U.S. congressmen and British lawmakers.

Thanking party workers for electing her as senior vice-president, she said the party would not stand today if it weren’t for the support of its workers during difficult times. She also lauded the government led by P.M. Shehbaz Sharif. “Be it a big or small decision, Shehbaz Sharif did not do anything without Nawaz Sharif’s approval,” she said, adding her father often asked her to moderate her tone because she often got emotional during her speeches.