Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Jenin

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned, in the “strongest possible terms,” Israeli raids and airstrikes in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin that left at least 10 people dead and dozens more injured.

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the raids and airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces since yesterday in Jenin in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, which killed 10 Palestinians and injured some 50 others,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office. “This latest episode of violence against the occupied people of Palestine by the occupying power must end immediately,” it added.

Calling on the global community to fulfill its responsibility in bringing the “brutal and illegal actions” of the “Israeli occupation forces” to an immediate halt, it said the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people must be ensured.

“Pakistan reaffirms its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights and freedoms—including the right to self-determination,” it said. “We also renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” it added.

The Jenin raid was launched early on Monday, with hundreds of Israeli troops—accompanied by drone strikes and army bulldozers—ripping up streets and crushing cars in a bid to target alleged militants. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israeli forces had destroyed “command centers” and seized “considerable weaponry” from Jenin, while the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the military action as an “open war against the people of Jenin.”