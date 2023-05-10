Punjab, KP Requisition Army to Aid Civil Power

The caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have both requested the Interior Ministry to requisition the armed forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution in light of security concerns triggered by demonstrations against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the Punjab Home Department requested the deployment of the armed forces in aid of civil power on Tuesday. In a notification it said it was “pleased to authorize deployment of Pakistan Army troops/assets for maintaining law and order situation across Punjab province” in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 (the armed Forces shall, under the directions of the federal government, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so) of the Constitution and Section 4(3)(ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

“The exact numbers of troops/assets, date and area of deployment shall be worked out by the provincial government in consultation with [General Headquarters]. The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among both the stakeholders,” it added. In a separate statement, the ministry said the Army would work alongside the district administration to “restore law, order and peace.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the interim KP government requested a similar deployment. A requisition submitted to the Interior Ministry by the deputy secretary of the provincial Home Department said: “… in view of prevailing law and order circumstances and for safety of life and property of citizens as well as security of government installations, the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is placing a request for requisition of armed forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution.” The Interior Ministry has yet to respond to the KP government’s request.

Clashes between law enforcers and PTI supporters have been reported nationwide following Khan’s arrest. According to a statement issued by the Punjab Police, action was being taken against anyone who attacked government property, the police force and law enforcement agencies in the province.

“Miscreants involved in violent acts, vandalism, damage to public and private property throughout the province have been arrested,” it said, adding that over 130 police officers and law enforcement personnel had been “seriously injured” during the clashes. It said over 25 vehicles of police and government agencies had been destroyed and set on fire, while over 14 government buildings had been ransacked. It said that, thus far, 945 “miscreants” had been arrested from across the province.