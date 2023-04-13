Supreme Court Issues Notices over Delay in Funding for Punjab Polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP), the secretary of finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, among others, over a delay in the release of funds for conducing general elections in Punjab.

Earlier this month, a three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Munib Akhtar and Ijazul Ahsan had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections in Punjab on May 14. It had also ordered the federal government to provide it with a viable security plan and provide funds of Rs. 21 billion by April 10. In a compliance report submitted on Tuesday, the ECP said the government had yet to provide the funds.

Resultantly, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the AGP, finance secretary, ECP secretary, ECP director general (law) and SBP governor to appear for an in-chamber hearing at 11 a.m. on April 14 (Friday). The summons stated that withholding funds for polls was “prima facie disobedience,” adding that the “consequences that can flow from such prima facie defiance of the court are well-settled and known,” hinting at contempt proceedings against senior government officials. However, the order stated, ensuring funds for polls was a more “important” matter than pursuing a contempt of court case.

The notice also directed both the SBP governor and finance secretary to appear with complete records, adding the central bank should submit details of all resources at its disposal. The ECP secretary, meanwhile, was asked to bring records related to polls for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The federal cabinet, on Monday, decided to place the issue of funds for polls before Parliament. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, subsequently, placed a supplementary finance bill before the National Assembly, which is currently pending before the relevant committee. However, it appears unlikely that the approval would be granted, as lawmakers have already adopted a resolution binding the government against issuing funds for the polls. The ruling alliance and its lawmakers have consistently argued that elections should be held nationwide simultaneously, adding that piecemeal polls risk hampering the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls.